Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Six convicts executed today in al-Hout

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-09T12:09:51+0000
Six convicts executed today in al-Hout

Shafaq News/ Six terrorism convicts were executed today, Tuesday, in Dhi Qar governorate, a security source revealed.

 The source stated to Shafaq News Agency,  "the administration of Al-Hout prison in Dhi Qar governorate carried out six death sentences against convicts charged of terrorist acts," without disclosing the nationalities of the convicts.

The source added that these executions were carried out after a final judiciary ruling and the approval of the President of the Republic.

 Al-Hout Prison carried out three executions earlier this year.

related

Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Date: 2020-11-26 09:58:32
Iraqi security forces thwart a suicide attack in Dhi Qar governorate

Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit

Date: 2021-02-07 14:18:41
Protests in Dhi Qar and Wasit

Potestors in Al-Haboubi square demand revealing the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Date: 2021-01-15 14:39:10
Potestors in Al-Haboubi square demand revealing the fate of activist Sajjad Al-Iraqi

Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-08-19 06:01:31
Another civic activist survives an assassination attempt in Dhi Qar

Dhi Qar Electricity employees organized a protest demanding salaries disbursement

Date: 2021-02-01 08:58:20
Dhi Qar Electricity employees organized a protest demanding salaries disbursement

The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

Date: 2020-12-06 12:08:54
The Families of Dhi Qar demonstrator’s victims meet the head of the Supreme Judicial Council

A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

Date: 2021-02-08 06:05:37
A demonstrator shot and seriously injured in Nasiriyah

An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem

Date: 2021-01-18 14:36:44
An official in Dhi Qar warn of the exacerbation of the overfishing problem