Six convicts executed today in al-Hout

Shafaq News/ Six terrorism convicts were executed today, Tuesday, in Dhi Qar governorate, a security source revealed.

The source stated to Shafaq News Agency, "the administration of Al-Hout prison in Dhi Qar governorate carried out six death sentences against convicts charged of terrorist acts," without disclosing the nationalities of the convicts.

The source added that these executions were carried out after a final judiciary ruling and the approval of the President of the Republic.

Al-Hout Prison carried out three executions earlier this year.