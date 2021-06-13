Six arrested in a military operation in Basra

Shafaq News/ The head of Basra operations command, Major General Ali Abdul-Hussein Al-Majidi, announced on Sunday that the security forces have launched a large-scale operation in search of wanted persons.

Al-Majidi said in a statement that the first axis included the areas of Abu Al-Khasib and Umm Al-Rasas, while the second included Al-Dair and Al-Haritha areas.

Al-Majidi indicated that during the operation, the security forces arrested six wanted persons, and confiscated seven light weapons, medium machine guns, and different types of ammunition.