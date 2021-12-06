Six ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Security Media Cell (SMC) said that six ISIS terrorists were killed in an airstrike in the western governorate of al-Anbar earlier today, Monday.

SMC said that the Joint Targeting Cell (JTC) of the Joint Operations Command (JOC) identified an ISIS hideout to the north of the 160 Kilo in the depth of al-Anbar desert via a reconnaissance drone affiliated with the Global Coalition.

"JOC instructed the Iraqi airforce to carry out an F16 airstrike," SMC said, "six terrorists were killed in the attack. A force from the fifth division is currently searching the territory to locate other ISIS sites."