Six ISIS terrorists killed in Nineveh

Shafaq News / The security media cell reported that six ISIS terrorists had been killed in Makhmour district, Nineveh governorate.

Makhmour, a disputed area between Baghdad and Erbil, is located 70 Km southwest Erbil.

The Cell said in a statement that after spotting terrorists in Qara Jokh mountain, security forces, backed up by an air force, managed to kill two of them while two others tried to flee.

According to the statement, a cave hosting four terrorists was located and targeted by an airstrike.