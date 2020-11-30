Six ISIS terrorists killed in Makhmour

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Service announced on Monday that six ISIS terrorists were killed during clashes and air strikes in Makhmour mountains in Nineveh Governorate.

In a statement, the service said that the Counter-Terrorism force launched a military operation on Monday afternoon in the Makhmour Mountains to pursue ISIS remnants.”

The agency indicated that 3 terrorists were killed during the clashes while three others tried to flee, before the international coalition aircrafts tracked and eliminated them.