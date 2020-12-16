Six ISIS terrorists in the custody of security forces

Shafaq News / The intelligence agency of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday arresting six people upon charges of ties to ISIS in Nineveh Governorate, north of the country.

In a statement released today, Wednesday, the agency said that its detachments in Nineveh managed to arrest six terrorists wanted in accordance with the provisions of Article 4-terrorism for their affiliation with the terrorist organization of ISIS. The arrestees worked in the "public camps", Al-Furqan Division, Diwan Al-Jund, and Hisbah office under different names and nicknames.

Upon preliminary investigations, they confessed to participation in several terrorist operations against the security forces and citizens before the liberation. The arrestees were placed in custody to complete the investigations and complete legal proceedings.