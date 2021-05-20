Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Six ISIS terrorists arrested in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-20T09:19:45+0000
Six ISIS terrorists arrested in Nineveh

Shafaq News / The National Security Agency in western Nineveh announced arresting six ISIS terrorists, including two who tried to enter the Syrian territories.

The agency said in a statement today that the detachments of the National Security Agency set up a tight ambush and arrested two Syrian terrorists trying to infiltrate the Iraqi-Syrian borders.

The defendants admitted belonging to ISIS and participating in confronting the security services. 

In separate operations, the agency's detachments in western Nineveh arrested four ISIS terrorists, who confessed to their work in the Diwans of Soldiers and Spoils of the so-called al-Jazeera State, participated in robbing citizens’ properties and confronted the security forces during the liberation operations.

related

Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

Date: 2021-05-05 21:13:21
Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

The intelligence service arrests 10 terrorist in Nineveh

Date: 2020-09-16 08:19:03
The intelligence service arrests 10 terrorist in Nineveh

Iraqi Intelligence seized suicide vest and artillery from a hideout in Nineveh

Date: 2021-03-13 20:27:59
Iraqi Intelligence seized suicide vest and artillery from a hideout in Nineveh

Iraqi Military Intelligence arrests 12 ISIS terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-04 20:03:37
Iraqi Military Intelligence arrests 12 ISIS terrorists in Nineveh

Iraq arrests a prominent ISIS member in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-26 19:17:45
Iraq arrests a prominent ISIS member in Nineveh

Four civilians pass away in an explosion in Nineveh’ Makhmur

Date: 2020-10-21 07:25:25
Four civilians pass away in an explosion in Nineveh’ Makhmur

Security forces launch Search operations in Diyala, Nineveh and Kirkuk

Date: 2021-03-27 18:24:52
Security forces launch Search operations in Diyala, Nineveh and Kirkuk

Two terrorists arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-19 16:02:15
Two terrorists arrested in Nineveh