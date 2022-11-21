Report

Six ISIS militants killed in a series of airstrikes in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-21T15:13:59+0000
Shafaq News/ Six ISIS militants were killed in a series of airstrikes carried out by the Iraqi Airforce in Kirkuk, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said in a statement on Monday.

According to SMC, the attack took place following extensive cooperation between the federal intelligence agency, the national intelligence body, and the Joint Operations Command.

The commander of Kirkuk's advanced headquarters, Major-General Ali al-Furayji, said that a series of airstrikes in al-Khassa valley managed to kill six militants and destroy three safe houses.

"In addition to human remains, we found weapons, explosive devices, and telecommunication devices," he concluded.

