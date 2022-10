Shafaq News/ The Counter-Terrorism Agency of al-Sulaymaniyah on Wednesday said it had apprehended a group of senior ISIS militants attempting to leave Iraq.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that al-Sulaymaniyah Counter-Terrorism body, in cooperation with the Joint Operations Command (JOC), halted the attempt of six persons to cross the borders.

The arrestees, according to the statement, are wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism.