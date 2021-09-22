Report

Six ISIS dens destroyed in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-22T15:39:26+0000
Six ISIS dens destroyed in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced destroying six ISIS hideouts and a tunnel containing explosives belts in Kirkuk.

The cell said in a statement that the targets were bombed in Wadi al-Shay in Daquq district, south of Kirkuk.

A force from the intelligence agency rushed to the bombarded site, and found six dens and a tunnel, two explosive belts, five gas cylinders, foodstuffs, military and civil equipment, etc...

The bomb squads dismantled the explosives safely, according to the source.

