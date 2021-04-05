Sit-ins in Iraq, citizens demanding their rights

Shafaq News / A source in Basra Governorate police said, on Monday, that tens of farmers have blocked the entrances to the Majnoon oil field, east of the Governorate.

The source added that the farmers demanded compensation due to the damage caused to their agricultural lands around the Al-Sweib River basin.

Majnoon oil field is a super-giant oil field located 60 km (37 mi) from Basra in southern Iraq, it is is one of the richest oil fields in the world with an estimated 38 billion barrels of oil in place.

On the other hand, dozens of free lecturers in Diyala governorate, on Monday staged sit-in outside Diyala Education Directorate in central Baqubah, demanding their rights.

The Finance Committee in the Iraqi Parliament had promised before that in the 2021 budget these lecturers will be appointed as contractors, but the parliament’s vote on the final version of the budget did not include this demand which caused waves of anger.