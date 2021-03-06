Sistani-Pope Francis historic meeting, an opportunity for peace and Coexistence, statement

Shafaq News / The highest Shi'ite religious authority in Iraq, Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani held a meeting today morning with Pope Francis in the city of Najaf.

The meeting with Francis took place at Sistani’s humble home which he has rented for decades, located along a narrow alleyway in Najaf.

Al-Sistani's office issued a statement saying the two religious leaders discussed “the great challenges humanity faces” and the role of faith in overcoming them.

Al-Sistani talked over the injustice, oppression, poverty, religious and intellectual persecution, freedom suppression and the absence of social justice.

Wars, acts of violence, economic blockade and displacement in the region especially the Palestinian people in the occupied territories took part of the talks.

The top Shiite authority stressed the importance of the religious and spiritual leaders in preventing these tragic acts, urging the high-level (international) powers - to give priority to reason and wisdom and to reject “the language of war (threatening)”, replacing their focusing on their own interests with the rights of people to live in freedom and dignity.

He also urged all parties to make concerted efforts to consolidate the values of peaceful coexistence and human solidarity.

Al-Sistani praised the glorious history of Iraq expressing hope for the Country to surpass its current problems.

He briefed to the Pope the role that the religious authority played in protecting the Christian citizens and all those who suffered in the past years in Iraq, expressing interests of Christians to live in security and peace and to take their constitutional rights.

The religious authority wished the pontiff, the followers of the Catholic Church and all people the good and happiness, thanking him for travelling to Najaf for visit.

After his meeting with Sistani, the Pope headed to the ruins of ancient Ur in southern Iraq, revered as the birthplace of Abraham, father of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. He is scheduled to give a speech at an interreligious meeting.

After flying back to Baghdad, he is expected to deliver mass at the Chaldean Cathedral of Saint Joseph.