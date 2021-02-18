Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Shafaq News / Thousands of Islamic State jihadists have seized their chance to reorganize in Iraq and are threatening to launch a new wave of attacks, a Kurdish general has warned.

Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga commander stationed near the northern city of Erbil, said the extremists were exploiting a lull in anti-ISIS operations caused by the pandemic to emerge from hiding among civilians, and reform under a core leadership operating in the country’s mountain regions.

The Peshmerga estimate that there are more than 7,000 ISIS terrorists in Iraq, many of whom evaded Iraqi forces during the liberation of Mosul in 2017.

Barzani, told The Times that ISIS is "a big threat for all of the world."