Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-18T17:06:41+0000
Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Shafaq News / Thousands of Islamic State jihadists have seized their chance to reorganize in Iraq and are threatening to launch a new wave of attacks, a Kurdish general has warned.

Sirwan Barzani, a Peshmerga commander stationed near the northern city of Erbil, said the extremists were exploiting a lull in anti-ISIS operations caused by the pandemic to emerge from hiding among civilians, and reform under a core leadership operating in the country’s mountain regions.

The Peshmerga estimate that there are more than 7,000 ISIS terrorists in Iraq, many of whom evaded Iraqi forces during the liberation of Mosul in 2017.

Barzani, told The Times that ISIS is "a big threat for all of the world."

related

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

42 ISIS terrorists killed during clashes with the Iraqi forces in Nineveh

Date: 2020-12-13 16:32:26
42 ISIS terrorists killed during clashes with the Iraqi forces in Nineveh

ISIS kills Police Officers in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-11 20:04:13
ISIS kills Police Officers in Kirkuk

ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

Date: 2020-12-04 17:49:24
ISIS does not have the ability to return to Kirkuk, Iraqi MP says

A landmine from ISIS remnants killed a child and injured another

Date: 2021-02-02 12:56:27
A landmine from ISIS remnants killed a child and injured another

Yathrib district director demands war equipment to confront "ISIS surprise attacks"

Date: 2020-11-20 11:24:24
Yathrib district director demands war equipment to confront "ISIS surprise attacks"

US-led coalition praises Peshmerga sacrifices and sets a deadline for its missions in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-31 11:12:18
US-led coalition praises Peshmerga sacrifices and sets a deadline for its missions in Iraq

Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar

Date: 2020-12-09 12:57:46
Three Iraqi soldiers killed and four other injured in an ISIS attack in Al-Anbar