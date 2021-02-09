Report
Sirens will sound in US embassy in Iraq
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-02-09T07:44:58+0000
Shafaq News / The US embassy in Iraq announced on Tuesday that in the coming days it will conduct exercises.
"As part of testing equipment and emergency procedures, sirens will sound at full-volume," the embassy said in a statement today.
The embassy expressed apology for any inconvenience that may result, as the sound of sirens will reach the residents living in the areas surrounding the embassy.
The Us Embassy is located in the International Zone (Green Zone) in Baghdad.
