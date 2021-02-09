Sirens will sound in US embassy in Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-09T07:44:58+0000

Shafaq News / The US embassy in Iraq announced on Tuesday that in the coming days it will conduct exercises. "As part of testing equipment and emergency procedures, sirens will sound at full-volume," the embassy said in a statement today. The embassy expressed apology for any inconvenience that may result, as the sound of sirens will reach the residents living in the areas surrounding the embassy. The Us Embassy is located in the International Zone (Green Zone) in Baghdad.

related

Al-Amiri condemns the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-21 05:48:13

Axios: US considering closing its embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-23 21:12:34

Iranian-backed factions behind rocket attack near US embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-24 06:15:21

US embassy in Baghdad condemns the attacks against civic activists

Date: 2020-08-20 11:07:56

The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-16 08:16:08

Iraq identifies three factors behind the reduction of the attacks on the US embassy

Date: 2020-10-06 11:35:37

Reducing the US embassy staff in Baghdad will not affect the US-Iraqi relations, Schenker says

Date: 2020-12-08 15:36:06