Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sirens sounded in the US embassy compound in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-11T12:23:29+0000
Sirens sounded in the US embassy compound in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ Sirens sound in the heavily fortified Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A security source said on Saturday that officers in charge of the security of the US embassy in Baghdad triggered the Sirens in an experimental drill ahead of the transition of the Coalition forces to non-combat missions. 

The US embassy compound in the Green Zone has been a frequent target of recurring rocket attacks launched by unidentified parties. The US administration accuses Iran-backed paramilitary factions of executing those attacks.

related

The U.S. Embassy is deeply disturbed by civilians get killed during Baghdad’s protests, A brief

Date: 2021-05-26 14:07:03
The U.S. Embassy is deeply disturbed by civilians get killed during Baghdad’s protests, A brief

US embassy in Baghdad condemns the attacks against civic activists

Date: 2020-08-20 11:07:56
US embassy in Baghdad condemns the attacks against civic activists

US Embassy, Ain al-Asad base targeted in Iraq as “militias” up tension

Date: 2021-07-06 20:50:33
US Embassy, Ain al-Asad base targeted in Iraq as “militias” up tension

The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

Date: 2020-09-16 08:16:08
The US embassy revived “Qare saray” in Mosul

Iraq identifies three factors behind the reduction of the attacks on the US embassy

Date: 2020-10-06 11:35:37
Iraq identifies three factors behind the reduction of the attacks on the US embassy

Reducing the US embassy staff in Baghdad will not affect the US-Iraqi relations, Schenker says

Date: 2020-12-08 15:36:06
Reducing the US embassy staff in Baghdad will not affect the US-Iraqi relations, Schenker says

Al-Amiri condemns the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-21 05:48:13
Al-Amiri condemns the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad

Axios: US considering closing its embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-23 21:12:34
Axios: US considering closing its embassy in Baghdad