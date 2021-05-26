Report

Sirens sounded in the US embassy compound in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-26T11:02:32+0000
Sirens sounded in the US embassy compound in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Sirens sound in the heavily fortified Green Zone, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A security source said on Wednesday that officers in charge of the security of the US embassy in Baghdad triggered the Sirens in an experimental drill.

The source added, "there is no attack on the embassy. It is just a routine procedure."

The US embassy compound in the Green Zone has been a frequent target of recurring rocket attacks launched by unidentified parties. The US administration accuses Iran-backed paramilitary factions of executing those attacks.

