Sirens sounded in a US base in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported that warning sirens were sounded from a military base in Baghdad today, in conjunction with Pope Francis' visit to the Iraqi Capital.

The source told Shafaq News agency that it was only a trial.

The military base hosts US soldiers and has been subjected to several rocket attacks, mostly by Iraqi Pro-Iranian factions.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, received Pope Francis upon his arrival at Baghdad International Airport.

The Pope will visit Baghdad, Najaf (where he will meet the leading spiritual leader of Iraqi Shia Muslims, Ali al-Sistani), Ur city in Nasiriyah, Nineveh, and Erbil, the Capital of the Kurdistan region.