Shafaq News/ warning sirens were sounded at the U.S. embassy in the heavily-fortified Green Zone, Baghdad.

A security source said that warning sirens were sounded at the embassy as part of testing.

Tension rose in the Green Zone in central Baghdad over the arrest of the PMF leader, Qassem Musleh, and reports saying the Pentagon is planning to seek approval from President Joe Biden on strikes against Iranian-backed factions in Iraq.