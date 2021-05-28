Sirens sounded at an American base at Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News/ warning sirens were sounded at an American base Friday in Baghdad International Airport, hours after finding missiles close to the area.

A security source said that warning sirens were sounded at the U.S. Victoria base in Baghdad International Airport, as part of testing.

Earlier on Friday, Baghdad Operations Command thwarted an attempt to target main headquarters with Katyusha rockets in Baghdad.

It stated that a joint operation dismantled a home-made missiles base containing three Katyushas in the outskirts of Jihad neighborhood in the Karkh district, Baghdad.