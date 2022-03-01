Sirens sounded at Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News/ Warning sirens were sounded at the U.S. headquarters in Baghdad International Airport when a device exploded early in the morning.

On Tuesday, a security source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device blew up near the Rapid Response Division headquarters at Baghdad Airport without causing any casualties.

The Airport has been targeted with rockets and bombs, mainly due to the U.S. presence.

Last January, rockets landed in the Baghdad Airport compound near an adjacent U.S. airbase damaging at least one disused civilian airplane.

The United States accused on several occasions Pro-Iranian factions to launch missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing by the United States of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.