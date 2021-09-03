Sirens sound in the Victoria military base in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-03T14:11:22+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that sirens sounded today in the Victoria military base inside Baghdad International Airport. The source told Shafaq News Agency that it was only an experimental drill. The base hosts U.S. soldiers and others affiliated with the Global Coalition against ISIS, and is continuously subjected to rocket attacks. Washington accuses pro-Iranian armed factions of being behind such attacks.

related

Sirens sound in the Victoria military base in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-11 14:24:59

Sirens sound in the Victoria military base in Baghdad

Date: 2021-07-17 16:57:13

Sirens sound in the Victoria military base in Baghdad

Date: 2021-06-04 14:25:18

U.S. forces down a drone over the Victoria military base

Date: 2021-06-09 21:24:51