Shafaq News/ Sirens sounded today, Saturday, in the "Victory" military base inside the Baghdad International Airport, which hosts the troops of the Global Coalition.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that it was only an experimental drill.

The base houses troops of the U.S. and other international forces of the International to combat ISIS. U.S accuses Iran-backed factions of orchestrating nearly daily attacks on U.S. convoys and interests.