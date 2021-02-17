Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Sirens sound in the US embassy in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-17T12:26:37+0000
Sirens sound in the US embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Sirens were sounding at the US Embassy in the heavily-fortified Green Zone, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, the US embassy activated C-RAM system to confront any possible rockets attacks especially after Erbil International Airport incident.

The rockets attack in Kurdistan ’Erbil on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured others.

International and national parties condemned the attack.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken made a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

They discussed efforts underway to identify and hold accountable the groups responsible for yesterday’s attacks, as well as the Iraqi government’s responsibility and commitment to protect U.S. and Coalition personnel in Iraq at the government’s invitation to fight ISIS.

related

The judiciary dismisses Baghdad's removed governor's petition to return to his post

Date: 2020-12-28 19:29:01
The judiciary dismisses Baghdad's removed governor's petition to return to his post

An inter-clan conflict in Baghdad inflicts human and material casualties

Date: 2020-08-28 19:40:19
An inter-clan conflict in Baghdad inflicts human and material casualties

A “big” fire breaks out in two buildings near the Central Bank of Iraq in central Baghdad

Date: 2019-11-28 08:31:45
A “big” fire breaks out in two buildings near the Central Bank of Iraq in central Baghdad

Fire breaks out at Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad

Date: 2020-05-18 12:23:24
Fire breaks out at Abu Ghraib prison in Baghdad

America will respond to the strikes on its embassy in Baghdad by three axes

Date: 2020-01-27 13:11:29
America will respond to the strikes on its embassy in Baghdad by three axes

Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-19 12:40:51
Four perpetrators who participated in targeting liquor shops arrested in Baghdad

A network of fraud and corruption in the Pension Authority arrested in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-21 10:07:20
A network of fraud and corruption in the Pension Authority arrested in Baghdad

Four protesters killed by gunfire from security forces in Baghdad, Reuters

Date: 2019-11-07 13:19:31
Four protesters killed by gunfire from security forces in Baghdad, Reuters