Sirens sound in the US embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Sirens were sounding at the US Embassy in the heavily-fortified Green Zone, Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, the US embassy activated C-RAM system to confront any possible rockets attacks especially after Erbil International Airport incident.

The rockets attack in Kurdistan ’Erbil on Monday killed a civilian contractor and injured others.

International and national parties condemned the attack.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken made a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

They discussed efforts underway to identify and hold accountable the groups responsible for yesterday’s attacks, as well as the Iraqi government’s responsibility and commitment to protect U.S. and Coalition personnel in Iraq at the government’s invitation to fight ISIS.