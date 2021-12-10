Sirens sound at Baghdad International Airport 

Shafaq News/ On Friday, sirens were sounded at the "Victory" military base inside Baghdad International Airport.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency, "sirens were sounded inside the diplomatic support center of the US embassy inside Baghdad International Airport (Victory Base) for testing."

This comes a day after the Global Coalition forces officially ended their combat role in Iraq.

Earlier, The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said to Associated Press that the United States would keep the current 2,500 troops in Iraq for the foreseeable future. He warned that he expects increasing attacks on U.S. and Iraqi personnel by Iranian-backed militias determined to get American forces out.

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said in an interview with The Associated Press at the Pentagon that despite the shift by U.S. forces to a non-combat role in Iraq, they will still provide air support and other military aid for Iraq’s fight against the Islamic State.

Noting that Iranian-backed factions want all Western forces out of Iraq, he said an ongoing uptick in violence may continue through December.

“They actually want all U.S. forces to leave, and all U.S. forces are not going to leave,” he said, adding that as a result, “that may provoke a response as we get later into the end of the month.”