Sirens sound at Baghdad International Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-24T15:37:45+0000
Sirens sound at Baghdad International Airport

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that sirens were sounded on Friday at a military base that includes US soldiers inside Baghdad International Airport.

"The military base inside Baghdad International Airport, previously known as "Victory" base sounded the sirens as an experimental drill,” the source told Shafaq News Agency. 

It’s worth noting that the Base included American soldiers, also had previously been targeted frequently with missiles. Washington says that Shiite factions close to Tehran are behind it but, no one claims responsibility.

