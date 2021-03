Shafaq News/ Sirens sounded from the U.S. embassy compound inside the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions today, Monday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the Sirens sounding in the U.S. embassy was a part of a routine security drill.

The source denied any attacks against the embassy.

U.S. officials blame Iran-backed militia for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy in Baghdad.