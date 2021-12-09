Sinjar receives a new group of Yazidis remains

Shafaq News/ Iraqi and Kurdish officials attended Thursday a ceremony to receive dozens of remains of the Yazidi victims that will be buried in Kogo village, south of Sinjar.

A member of the reception committee told Shafaq News Agency that this second group included 41 Yazidi victims who ISIS killed during its invasion of the Sinjar areas.

It is noteworthy that there is more than eighty mass grave in different areas of Sinjar district, where ISIS killed and kidnapped thousands of Yazidis in 2014.