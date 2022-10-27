Sinjar agreement, ties with KRG, and anti-corruption tools: insight into al-Sudani's government program

Shafaq News/ Effectuating Sinjar agreement and addressing security gaps between the Peshmerga and federal forces are a priority for Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani's cabinet, a copy of the incoming government's program showed on Thursday.

According to the formal document obtained by Shafaq News Agency, al-Sudani's cabinet will focus on "reviewing the caretaker government's decrees in economics, security, and appointments."

"Disbursing the financial entitlements of the oil-producing governorates, and restoring the 5% share dedicated for production and refining," it said.

Al-Sudani's government, according to the program, will seek to unify the customs policy in all the border crossings, shut down illegal border crossings, and hold an election for the governorate councils.

The government will commit to establishing "effective anti-Corruption tools" within three months of its formation and replacing all acting administrators in state institutions within six months.

On the ties with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the program stipulates that Baghdad will work to effectuate the Sinjar agreement, address the security gaps between the Peshmerga and federal forces, and bolster the cooperation with Erbil on outstanding issues.

The cabinet will also commit to presenting a reform paper and establishing a sovereign fund, the document said.