Sinjar Protection Forces' military official killed in Turkish bombing 

Shafaq News/ A local official in Sinjar district reported today that the military official of the Sinjar Protection Forces was killed along with three of his comrades in Turkish bombing.

Haydar Shesho, the commander of Ezidkhan Protection Forces in Sinjar, told Shafaq News agency, "Turkish aircraft attacked today the old Sinjar area inside Sinjar district," noting, "the bombing targeted two cars belonging to the Sinjar Protection Forces loyal to the Kurdistan Workers' Party."

Shesho confirmed that the attack resulted in the death of the Sinjar Protection Forces' military official, Saeed Hussein, and two of his protection personnel, in addition to two injured.