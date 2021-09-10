Sinjar: PKK confiscates voters' IDs 

Shafaq News/ On Friday, clan and security sources accused the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of confiscating Arab voters’ IDs in Sinjar of the Nineveh Governorate.

The official spokesman for the Arab clans in the disputed areas, Muzahim Al-Hweet, told Shafaq News Agency that the PKK "forced the Arabs in Sinjar to hand over their electoral IDs to support its candidates by force," noting that the Party "took more than 2,000 IDs from Arab citizens"

Meanwhile, a security source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that members of the "Sinjar Protection Units" affiliated with the PKK informed the residents of the border villages in Sinjar district that each family must provide two votes for one of its candidates.

A resident, who preferred to be anonymous, told Shafaq News Agency that he was forced to hand over his Voter ID and his wife's to the fighters of the "Sinjar Protection Units" without expressing any objection.

"My life and the lives of my family members are more important than the elections." He said.

It’s worth noting that the anti-Ankara’s PKK rejects repeated calls from the Kurdistan Region to leave the District, mainly because Turkish artillery and warplanes attacked the Region frequently looking for the Workers Party’s members, which prohibit tens of thousands of displaced Yazidis to return their homes.