Shrine dome collapse in Wasit leaves 12 workers injured

Shafaq News / An official security source in Wasit province reported today, Tuesday, that at least 12 laborers were injured when the dome of a religious shrine collapsed during ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, the source stated, "The dome of the shrine of Al-Haeri (Al-Agaar), located south of Al-Hay district in Wasit, collapsed during the ongoing rehabilitation work on the religious shrine, resulting in the injury of at least 12 construction workers."

The source further added that ambulances swiftly arrived at the scene and transported the wounded to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Construction operations have been temporarily suspended.