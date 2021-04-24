Shortly after high-level delegations' visit, a Mortar attack on al-Abbara

Shafaq News / Five mortar shells landed on two villages on the outskirts of al-Abbara district, northeast of Baqubah, earlier today, Saturday.

A security source in Diyala told Shafaq News agency, "Unidentified people bombed the villages of Budjah and Kusaybah, northeast of al-Abbara,15 km northeast of Baquba, with five mortar shells that landed on the outskirts of the residential area without any injuries or casualties except for material damage."

The source added, "the mortar shells were launched from unknown places. The security forces continue their combing operations in search of the launching site."

Two high-level delegations, a governmental and Parliamentary, arrived in al-Abbara sub-district in Diyala to offer condolences to the families of the victims of the attack that took place in al-Jizani village.

The director of al-Abbara sub-district, Mazen al-Tamimi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "two delegations arrived in the sub-district to attend the condolences gathering. The first was Ministerial, and it included the Ministers of Interior, Health, and Communications, as well as the National Security Advisor and the head of the Joint Operations Command. The second delegation was Parliamentary."

Al-Abbara district, 15 kilometers from Baquba's center, has been a scene for dozens of terrorist attacks that left dozens of injuries and casualties among civilians and security personnel.