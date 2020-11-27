Report

Shooting and burning tents as Al-Sadr's supporters return to Al-Haboubi square

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-27T17:08:33+0000
Shafaq News / A security source reported that the protestors' tents in Al-Haboubi square were burned on Friday evening, by supporters of the leader of the Sadrist movement.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Al-Sadr's supporters returned to Al-Haboubi Square after leaving a few hours ago.

He pointed out that gunfire was heard and the protestors' tents were burned upon their return, which prompted the activists to flee to the nearby alleys.

Activists on social media said that riot police accompanied by armed citizens from Al-Sadr's followers stormed the square amid gunfire and burned tents after the expulsion of all the demonstrators who have been sitting there for more than a year.

Earlier on Friday, Al-Sadr's supporters stormed the square, sparking violent clashes with the protesters, leaving two dead and 50 wounded.

