"Shocked" Lebanese artist comments to Shafaq News after controversial photos with the wife of an Iraqi diplomat

Shafaq News/ Lebanese artist Ragheb Alameh underplayed the spectacle controversy that emerged after pictures he shared with the wife of an Iraqi diplomat took the online community in Iraq into a spin.

The Iraqi ambassador to Jordan, Haidar al-Adhari, drew flak online after his wife appeared in pictures Alameh shared on his personal account on Twitter. The social media community in Iraq was split, with some activists denouncing the "non-diplomatic" posture of the diplomat's wife in the pictures.

Alameh said he was unaware of the fuss al-Adhari and his wife was embroiled in because of the controversial pictures. The ambassador was summoned by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to spokesperson Ahmed al-Sahhaf.

"Truthfully, I did not hear about it," he told Shafaq News Agency.

"I have nothing to say. I share old family ties with Mr. al-Adhari. It is not something new. We have been friends for a long time now. My family and I have huge respect towards him," the pop star added.