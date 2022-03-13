Report

Shiite rivals to name a "consensus candidate" for premiership within 72 hours, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-13T14:22:58+0000
Shafaq News/ A joint committee from the Coordination Framework and the Sadrist movement will select a prime minister-designate from a shortlist of three "consensus candidates" in the next few 72 hours, MP of the former revealed on Sunday.

Lawmaker Ibtisam al-Hilali told Shafaq News Agency that the phone call of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, with the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, and the consequent meeting in al-Hannana, the headquarters of al-Sadr in Najaf, managed to open an escape hatch from the months-long political impasse in the country.

"The meeting [in al-Hannana] ended with forming a committee, with figures from both sides on board, to select a consensus candidate for the premiership," she said, "the committee will submit its report to the [Sadrist] movement and the [Coordination] Framework within a period of less than 72 hours."

The lawmaker said that the committee will contemplate the resumés of Haidar al-Abadi, Jaafar al-Sadr, and Qassem al-Araji, then make a final recommendation for the Shiite parties.

