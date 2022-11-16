Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Shiite lawmaker lambasts al-Sudani's cabinet for withdrawing bills from consideration

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-16T11:37:36+0000
Shiite lawmaker lambasts al-Sudani's cabinet for withdrawing bills from consideration

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Shiite lawmaker said that Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet decree to withdraw a bill from consideration undermines the parliament's work and renders its role meaningless.

Yesterday, al-Sudani said in a press conference that his government decided to withdraw a bill presented by its predecessor on military conscription from consideration in the legislature.

"The cabinet's decree to withdraw bills on conscription and encroachments from consideration in the parliament undermines the parliament's work and renders its role meaningless," Lawmaker Ebtisam al-Hilali said on Wednesday.

The member of al-Fatah bloc called on al-Sudani's government to form a joint committee with the legislative body to "rapidly adjust the withdrawn bills and take into consideration the remarks made by the parliamentary committees."

Law expert Ali al-Tamimi told Shafaq News Agency that withdrawing bills from consideration is permitted in accordance with Article 125 of the parliament's internal law.

"A bill can be withdrawn as long as a second reading is not done," he said, "a cabinet has the right to withdraw a bill presented by its predecessor, since it will be in charge of funding and executing it."

related

CF calls Al-Sadr to rejoin the political scene in Iraq

Date: 2022-06-15 12:36:07
CF calls Al-Sadr to rejoin the political scene in Iraq

CF leading figure unveils features of al-Sudani's cabinet

Date: 2022-10-17 17:17:25
CF leading figure unveils features of al-Sudani's cabinet

The Coordination Framework affirms: to succeed the understanding with the Sadrist

Date: 2022-01-05 21:05:52
The Coordination Framework affirms: to succeed the understanding with the Sadrist

Al-Kadhimi attends a meeting of the Coordination Framework

Date: 2022-06-16 15:42:53
Al-Kadhimi attends a meeting of the Coordination Framework

Independent lawmakers form an "opposition front" against al-Sudani's cabinet

Date: 2022-10-20 17:31:46
Independent lawmakers form an "opposition front" against al-Sudani's cabinet

Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad heralding the concluding chapter of the government crisis

Date: 2022-01-25 16:12:13
Qa'ani arrives in Baghdad heralding the concluding chapter of the government crisis

CF prepares a four-nominees list for Prime Minister

Date: 2022-07-21 16:19:10
CF prepares a four-nominees list for Prime Minister

Al-Sudani meets with Iranian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-10-30 08:59:11
Al-Sudani meets with Iranian ambassador to Iraq