Shiite lawmaker lambasts al-Sudani's cabinet for withdrawing bills from consideration

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi Shiite lawmaker said that Mohammad Shia al-sudani's cabinet decree to withdraw a bill from consideration undermines the parliament's work and renders its role meaningless.

Yesterday, al-Sudani said in a press conference that his government decided to withdraw a bill presented by its predecessor on military conscription from consideration in the legislature.

"The cabinet's decree to withdraw bills on conscription and encroachments from consideration in the parliament undermines the parliament's work and renders its role meaningless," Lawmaker Ebtisam al-Hilali said on Wednesday.

The member of al-Fatah bloc called on al-Sudani's government to form a joint committee with the legislative body to "rapidly adjust the withdrawn bills and take into consideration the remarks made by the parliamentary committees."

Law expert Ali al-Tamimi told Shafaq News Agency that withdrawing bills from consideration is permitted in accordance with Article 125 of the parliament's internal law.

"A bill can be withdrawn as long as a second reading is not done," he said, "a cabinet has the right to withdraw a bill presented by its predecessor, since it will be in charge of funding and executing it."