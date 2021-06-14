Shiite forces to meet soon to discuss the upcoming elections' preparations

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah Parliamentary Bloc revealed that Shiite forces will soon hold a meeting to discuss the government's preparations for the early parliamentary elections.

MP of al-Fatah, Mohammad Al-Baldawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "the meeting of the Coordination Committee of the Shiite forces will take place in the next few days," noting, "the committee holds its meetings periodically to discuss the most prominent political issues in the country."

"Controlling the situation and providing the requirements to conduct the elections is the responsibility of the federal government", he added.