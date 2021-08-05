Report

Shiite forces are pressuring Al-Kadhimi to submit a request to replace the head of UNAMI, Source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-05T13:27:50+0000
Shiite forces are pressuring Al-Kadhimi to submit a request to replace the head of UNAMI, Source says

Shafaq News/ A political source revealed on Thursday that Shiite political forces are pressuring Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to submit an official request to the United Nations for replacing Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the move came after the head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Faleh al-Fayyad, and the leader of the State of Law coalition, Nuri al-Maliki, accused Hennis-Plasschaert of “interfering in the Iraqi political and security affairs and making recommendations to the government and some political parties.”

Earlier, the State of Law coalition, led by Nuri al-Maliki, called for replacing the head of the United Nations mission in Iraq, after her talk about postponing the Iraqi parliamentary elections.”

Al-Maliki said in a tweet, "It seems that Mrs. Plasschaert needs to know her role as UNAMI mission's head in Iraq."

"The mission acts upon the Iraqi government's request, and has no authority to interfere in the affairs of the elections except with what the commission needs," adding, "we refuse her proposal to postpone the elections."

