Shiite faction claims attack on us air base in Iraq amid escalating tensions

Shafaq News/ The "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," an alliance of armed Shiite factions, announced on Friday that it had targeted the Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq's Al-Anbar Governorate.

In a statement issued today, the group claimed responsibility, stating that they used a "drone to strike the American occupation base," hitting their intended target directly.

This announcement follows the Pentagon's report, released on Thursday, which stated that US and Global Coalition forces combating terrorism in Syria and Iraq have faced at least 16 attacks since the beginning of October. Brig. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder, the US Department of Defense Press Secretary, revealed that these attacks, involving drones and missiles, have targeted American and coalition forces 12 times in Iraq and four times in Syria. The most recent attack, on Thursday, occurred in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, causing minor damage to infrastructure without any reported human casualties.

The US has approximately 900 soldiers stationed in Syria and 2,500 in Iraq.