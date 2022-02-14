Report

Shiite cleric close to al-Sadr escapes an assassination attempt in Maysan

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-14T18:14:08+0000
Shafaq News/ A Shiite cleric close to the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, reportedly survived an assassination attempt in the southern governorate of Maysan earlier today, Monday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two armed persons wearing black outfits and riding a motorcycle unleashed a spray of bullets toward an Imam of Friday prayers in Maysan named Karim al-Kaabi this afternoon.

However, al-Kaabi managed to evade the attack by hiding inside the alleys, according to the source.

"Al-Kaabi is a prominent cleric who is known to be affiliated with the Sadrist movement in Maysan," the source said, "an investigation was launched into the circumstances of the incident."

Earlier today, a group of unidentified assailants shot dead a 31 years old car-trader near "Shanasheel Baghdad" restaurant, downtown Maysan.

The southern governorate of Maysan has witnessed a series of assassinations targeting Judicial and security officers, in addition to civilians.

On February 5, Major Housam Alyawi was killed by unidentified assailants. Four days later, Judge Ahmed Faisal al-Saedi's was found dead. Members of Saraya al-Salam (Peace Companies) were reportedly assassinated recently in Maysan.

The recent security turbulence prompted the caretaker Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to visit the Maysan and establish an Operations Command in the governorate.

