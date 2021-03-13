Shiite blocs pending approval obstructs passing the Federal Budget, MP says

Shafaq News/ Member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee, Ahmed Hajj Rashid, said on Saturday that voting on the Federal Budget Law is linked to the Shiite blocs' approval of Article 11 in it.

Haji Rashid told Shafaq News Agency, "the budget law has been ready for voting since February 15, with a letter sent from the Parliamentary Finance Committee to the Presidency of the Council of Representatives. However, the controversy revolves around Article 11 related to the share of the Kurdistan Region."

He added, "the Shiite blocs did not agree on the text of the budget law and did not submit a proposal to replace it. This is what delays the scheduling the budget bill for the vote in previous sessions."

Hajj Rashid said, "The vote on the budget law next Monday is linked to the approval of the Shiite blocs on the current text. Otherwise, it will be postponed to other sessions in the coming days."