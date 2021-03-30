Shiite blocs agreed to pass the Federal Budget bill

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-30T20:37:46+0000

Shafaq News/ The Shiite blocs in the Iraqi Parliament reportedly agreed upon passing the 2021 Federal Budget bill in the session scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday. A source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Shiite blocs agreed in a meeting held this evening upon 'mobilizing' their representatives to attend the session dedicated for voting on the 2021 Federal Budget bill tomorrow." "The heads of the blocs, however, granted the MPs the freedom to approve or object on the provisions of the bill." "The Parliament Presidium will convene with the heads of the blocs ahead of the session. The session might be delayed for two or three hours." The political blocs held a meeting today, Tuesday, to settle the differences over the budget bill. In this regard, MP of Sairoon, Burhan al-Maamori, said that his bloc will be the first to arrive at tomorrow's session, in reference to the session dedicated for voting on the 2021 Federal Budget bill. Deeply rooted controversies over budget have halted its passing for months so far; most prominently, the US dollar pricing in the budget, Kurdistan Region's share, al-Hashd al-Shaabi fighters whose contracts were terminated. The multilateral negotiations were slowly but steadily advancing in a challenging track towards approval, with extensive talks being held to eliminate the obstacles. However, some political blocs said they will not approve the budget unless the Parliament adjusts the corresponding dollar's pricing.

related