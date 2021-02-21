Shiite blocks refuse to resolve the region's share in the budget, MP says

Shafaq News/ Negotiations over the Kurdistan Region's share of the Federal 2021 budget continue amid Shiite tenacity, member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee stated earlier today, Sunday.

Committee member, Jamal Kocher, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the Parliamentary Finance Committee was able to resolve all problems and disputes related to the General Budget Law for 2021, except for the share of Kurdistan Region."

He added, "the Shiite blocs still refuse to settle the region's share of the budget. Moreover, it did not develop a new formula that replaces the formula stipulated in the budget bill."

"The political dialogues and negotiations are proceeding between the blocs and the Kurdish delegation. We hope to resolve the issue this week."