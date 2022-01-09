Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Shiite and Kurdish parties reveal their candidates for first and second Deputy Speakers of Parliament

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-09T10:55:02+0000
Shiite and Kurdish parties reveal their candidates for first and second Deputy Speakers of Parliament

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed that the Shiite parties nominated five candidates for the position of first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Sadrist bloc nominated Hakim al-Zamili and Hasan al-Kaabi, while the Coordination Framework nominated Ahmed al-Asadi and Atwan al-Atwani for the position.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan chose Shakhwan Abdallah for the position of Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The source noted that the disagreement over a candidate for the position of Parliament Speaker prevented holding the session at its scheduled time today (11 am)

related

Iran threatens US Kurdish allies in Iraq

Date: 2020-10-24 08:27:28
Iran threatens US Kurdish allies in Iraq

State of Law: the Kurdish and Sunni blocs will not ally with the Sadrist movement without other Shiite blocs

Date: 2021-10-20 10:26:41
State of Law: the Kurdish and Sunni blocs will not ally with the Sadrist movement without other Shiite blocs

Sunnis and Shiites share Ashura in Al-Mada'in district

Date: 2020-08-28 08:34:00
Sunnis and Shiites share Ashura in Al-Mada'in district