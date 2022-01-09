Shiite and Kurdish parties reveal their candidates for first and second Deputy Speakers of Parliament

Shafaq News / A reliable political source revealed that the Shiite parties nominated five candidates for the position of first Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the Sadrist bloc nominated Hakim al-Zamili and Hasan al-Kaabi, while the Coordination Framework nominated Ahmed al-Asadi and Atwan al-Atwani for the position.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan chose Shakhwan Abdallah for the position of Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

The source noted that the disagreement over a candidate for the position of Parliament Speaker prevented holding the session at its scheduled time today (11 am)