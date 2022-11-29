Shiite Iraqi faction calls for an alliance that transfers the conflict into Riyadh

Shafaq News/ Kata'ib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary faction, on Tuesday called the countries affected by Saudi Arabia's activities to join hands into an "alliance" that transfers the conflicts into the street of Riyadh.

"The optimal solution to deal with the Saudi entity is to establish an alliance from the countries affected by its criminal deeds to transfer the conflicts into the streets of Riyadh," an official statement by the Shiite group said.

"Negotiating with the entity will bear no fruits. It will only give it more time to deal blows to the axis, and a huge opportunity to assemble and manufacture deadly weaponry, and reorganize the ranks of their takfiri gangs in the region," the statement said.