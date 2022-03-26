Shiite Framework: failing to reach the quorum is a victory and a historical situation

Shafaq News/ The State of Law Coalition leader, Nouri al-Maliki, said that failing to reach the quorum is a "victory" for the "third that is the guarantee."

"What happened today in Parliament is a victory for the third," Al-Maliki said in a press conference after the meeting of the leaders of the Coordination Framework.

He added, "We do not want to exclude any party, and we do not accept to push any component to the opposition. We want to form a government that will carry out its duties."

For his part, the leader of the Al-Fateh Alliance, Hadi al-Amiri, said in the conference, "The guarantor third (third number of deputies in the parliament) has been reached, and we call on everyone to join in the country's management."

In turn, the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement leader, Qais Khazali, described today's session as "historical in reorienting the political process to its right track."

The leader in the Framework, MP Ahmed Al-Asadi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The number of deputies that boycotted the session reached 126 deputies."

Al-Asadi added, "The dialogues are continuing, and important meetings will be held with the political blocs."

Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi opened a regular session of the House of Representatives on Saturday.

According to the Parliament's media office, 202 deputies attended the scheduled session to vote for the President of the Republic.

The Office stated that Al-Halbousi adjourned the session for electing the President until next Wednesday, while a regular session will be held on Monday.

In turn, a source in Parliament told Shafaq News Agency that the political blocs that attended the session are the Sadrist bloc (75 deputies,) the Al-Siyada Alliance (61 deputies,) the Kurdistan Democratic Party (31 deputies,), the Imtidad Movement (nine deputies,) the New Generation Movement (nine deputies,) and 17 independent deputies.

According to the Iraqi constitution, two-thirds of the deputies should attend the parliamentary session (220 out of 329) to elect the President.

Earlier today, the Shiite Coordination Framework had presented to the Parliament a list of the representatives that boycott the current session for electing the Iraqi President.

MP Ahmed Al-Asadi submitted the list that included 126 deputies.