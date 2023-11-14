Shiite Coordination Framework to hold emergency meeting amid political developments

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework (CF), encompassing all Shiite forces except the Sadrist movement, is set to convene an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the latest political developments, including the recent decision by the Federal Supreme Court to terminate the membership of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halboosi.

Abbas Al-Amiri, the CF's Secretary-General, confirmed the emergency meeting in a statement, "The Coordination Framework will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, to discuss the latest political developments and the war in Gaza."

Additionally, the State Administration Coalition will convene another emergency meeting following the Coordination Framework's session to address various developments. Both meetings are scheduled for tomorrow evening at the government palace in Baghdad.

The Federal Supreme Court's recent decision to terminate the membership of Muhammad Al-Halbousi, along with Representative Laith Al-Dulaimi, has added to the political tensions in the country. Al-Halbousi expressed his view on the decision, deeming it "strange" and suggesting ulterior motives to fragment social components.

"Some parties seek to divide the political components of [the Iraqi] society," he said during a parliamentary session earlier today. "The Federal Supreme Court terminated my membership, which is a strange decision."

"We will take legal action to preserve our constitutional rights," he continued, "opposition in its various forms has led to the fall of one-third of the governorates."