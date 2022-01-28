Shiite Coordination Framework condemns the attack on Baghdad Airport

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-28T19:40:53+0000

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework described the attack on Baghdad Airport as a "terrorist" act aimed at sowing "discord." In a statement, the Framework strongly condemns targeting the Capital's International Airport and other institutions. It considers it "a criminal terrorist act aimed to provoke sedition and provide pretexts for interventions that want to find disagreements among the nation's sons. (Iraq)" The Shiite forces called on all national parties to cohere and close ranks and get away from systematic exclusion, to miss the chance of the enemies to mess with the security and sovereignty of Iraq." Earlier today, at least six missiles targeted the Baghdad International airport. The Security Media Cell disclosed said in a statement, "outlaw terrorist gangs targeted the Baghdad International airport today at dawn, with six Katyusha rockets." According to the statement, the rockets landed in the airport apron and damaged two aircraft of the Iraqi airlines. It noted that the security forces had found three rockets in a launchpad in Abu Gharib district, adding that new leads had been found, and the perpetrators would soon be arrested and held accountable for what they did.

