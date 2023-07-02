Shiite Coordination Framework Calls for Centralized International Relations with Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Shiite Coordination Framework, a consortium of mainly Iran-backed Shiite forces, on Sunday convened for a regular meeting on Sunday to discuss a range of critical issues, including the desecration of the Holy Quran by an Iraqi refugee in Sweden.
The meeting, hosted by Sheikh Humam Hamoudi, touched on several pertinent topics under discussion. Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, inaugurated the session by a briefing on the latest political and service developments in the country.
The Coordination Framework, according to an official statement, asserted its strong condemnation of the assault on the Quran.
The meeting lauded the government and the Ministry of Electricity, commending their concerted efforts and devoted personnel striving to improve the overall electricity situation in Iraq.
The Shiite Coordination Framework reiterated its support for the government in implementing the Federal Budget Law, emphasizing the urgency of such measures.
The Coordination Framework called upon all cultural and social institutions to "promote authentic Islamic and societal values," affirming Iraq's sovereignty and freedom to manage its wealth in the best interest of the nation.
The Coordination Framework underscored the necessity for centralizing Iraq's decisions on international relations.