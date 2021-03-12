Shesho warns of a “conspiracy” against Sinjar

Shafaq News / A military commander in Sinjar called to remove the PKK and al-Hashd al-Shaabi by force, noting that there is a "conspiracy" against Sinjar.

This situation comes after the Iraqi army forces tried to remove the Asayish from Sinjar’s city center and close their headquarters, but the forces refused to comply with the army’s decision, according to a security source.

In this regard, Haidar Shesho, commander of the Ezidixan Asayish in Sinjar affiliated with the Ministry of Peshmerga, told Shafaq News agency, “The PKK forces will not leave Sinjar.”

He added, "The PKK used civilians, including women and children, to confront the Iraqi army, which was unable to remove the Asayish forces after the deadline granted to these forces to leave Sinjar expired.”

"There is a regional conspiracy against Sinjar, with the city remaining under the control of certain parties working against the interests of the residents, and preventing the implementation of the Sinjar agreement between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government”, he pointed out.

Shesho called on the Kurdistan government to take, "serious action to ward off this danger from Sinjar," ruling out at the same time the penetration of the PMF into Rabia sub-district and controlling it.”

"The interests of the PKK and the PMF are harmonious and aim to control the strategic areas of Sinjar to secure the Silk Road”, he concluded.